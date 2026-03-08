Needham & Company LLC Cuts CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $14.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CorMedix from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of CorMedix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CorMedix

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. CorMedix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $128.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.02 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 52.31% and a return on equity of 61.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 312.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorMedix news, Director Alan W. Dunton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,250. This represents a 33.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 30,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,952. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,200. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth $38,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 1,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 2,349,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CorMedix by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 814,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 597,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

More CorMedix News

Here are the key news stories impacting CorMedix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 and full‑year results showed very strong top‑line growth and profitability (Q4 net revenue $128.6M; pro forma FY‑2025 net revenue $401.3M; adjusted EBITDA $77.2M; net income $14.0M), which supports valuation if growth persists. Earnings Release

Q4 and full‑year results showed very strong top‑line growth and profitability (Q4 net revenue $128.6M; pro forma FY‑2025 net revenue $401.3M; adjusted EBITDA $77.2M; net income $14.0M), which supports valuation if growth persists. Positive Sentiment: Company discussion of a share buyback program and evolving REZZAYO data may reduce float and improve the risk/return profile, which investors view positively. Buyback & REZZAYO Article

Company discussion of a share buyback program and evolving REZZAYO data may reduce float and improve the risk/return profile, which investors view positively. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and conference‑call coverage are available for investors who want details from management on results, guidance and commercial progress. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Multiple transcripts and conference‑call coverage are available for investors who want details from management on results, guidance and commercial progress. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feeds shows zeros/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric—this appears to be a reporting glitch and is not a reliable signal. (No actionable short‑interest change confirmed.)

Short‑interest data in the feeds shows zeros/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric—this appears to be a reporting glitch and is not a reliable signal. (No actionable short‑interest change confirmed.) Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed consensus by a wide margin, which triggered sell‑side and media coverage noting the stock decline after earnings; that EPS miss is the primary near‑term negative driver. Stock Drops After Earnings (Invezz)

Reported EPS missed consensus by a wide margin, which triggered sell‑side and media coverage noting the stock decline after earnings; that EPS miss is the primary near‑term negative driver. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was provided at $300M–$320M, which sits around or slightly below some Street estimates (~$309.5M) and may temper near‑term upside if investors expected a more aggressive outlook. Press Release / Guidance

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was provided at $300M–$320M, which sits around or slightly below some Street estimates (~$309.5M) and may temper near‑term upside if investors expected a more aggressive outlook. Negative Sentiment: Needham cut its price target from $15 to $14 (but kept a Buy rating), a modest negative signal that may limit near‑term analyst‑driven upside. Needham PT Note

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company’s lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.

In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.