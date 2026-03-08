Needham & Company LLC Cuts CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $14.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CRMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CorMedix from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of CorMedix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
CorMedix Stock Performance
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $128.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.02 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 52.31% and a return on equity of 61.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 312.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
CorMedix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CorMedix news, Director Alan W. Dunton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,250. This represents a 33.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 30,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,952. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,200. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth $38,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 1,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 2,349,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CorMedix by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 814,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 597,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and full‑year results showed very strong top‑line growth and profitability (Q4 net revenue $128.6M; pro forma FY‑2025 net revenue $401.3M; adjusted EBITDA $77.2M; net income $14.0M), which supports valuation if growth persists. Earnings Release
- Positive Sentiment: Company discussion of a share buyback program and evolving REZZAYO data may reduce float and improve the risk/return profile, which investors view positively. Buyback & REZZAYO Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and conference‑call coverage are available for investors who want details from management on results, guidance and commercial progress. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feeds shows zeros/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric—this appears to be a reporting glitch and is not a reliable signal. (No actionable short‑interest change confirmed.)
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS missed consensus by a wide margin, which triggered sell‑side and media coverage noting the stock decline after earnings; that EPS miss is the primary near‑term negative driver. Stock Drops After Earnings (Invezz)
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was provided at $300M–$320M, which sits around or slightly below some Street estimates (~$309.5M) and may temper near‑term upside if investors expected a more aggressive outlook. Press Release / Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Needham cut its price target from $15 to $14 (but kept a Buy rating), a modest negative signal that may limit near‑term analyst‑driven upside. Needham PT Note
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company’s lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.
In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.
