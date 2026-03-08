NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $13.90 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NUVSF) is a Calgary-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development of conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil. The company’s primary operations are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, where it concentrates on advancing its asset base in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia.

NuVista’s technical approach emphasizes condensate-rich and liquids-rich gas plays, utilizing multi-stage drilling and completion techniques to enhance well productivity.

