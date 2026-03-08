WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.35.
WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised WELL Health Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.
WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services. Its segments are grouped in three divisions; Omni-channel Patient Services – Primary includes clinical operations and allied health. Omni-channel Patient Services – Specialized comprises CRH and MyHealth under two segments.
