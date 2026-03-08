Omnicell FY2027 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.2%

OMCL opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Omnicell has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $313.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $304,689.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,532.60. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 784.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

