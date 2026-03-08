Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) versus Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Head to Head Contrast

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Free Report) and Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Once Upon A Farm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef -62.42% -117.28% -62.89% Once Upon A Farm N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Once Upon A Farm”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $222.33 million 0.00 -$141.75 million ($1.01) N/A Once Upon A Farm $225.87 million 3.70 N/A N/A N/A

Once Upon A Farm has higher revenue and earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tattooed Chef and Once Upon A Farm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 0 0 0 0.00 Once Upon A Farm 0 5 5 0 2.50

Once Upon A Farm has a consensus price target of $29.38, indicating a potential upside of 41.50%. Given Once Upon A Farm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Once Upon A Farm is more favorable than Tattooed Chef.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Once Upon A Farm beats Tattooed Chef on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores, as well as online. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California. On July 2, 2023, Tattooed Chef, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

About Once Upon A Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, we are driving systemic change in childhood nutrition with real, organic, farm-fresh food–made with no added sugar, no preservatives, and nothing artificial. From baby’s first bites to kid’s school-ready snacks, we are a rapidly growing leader in modern childhood nutrition that provides innovative, nutrient-packed, delicious food to on-the-go parents for their babies and kids. We revolutionized the childhood nutrition category with what we believe is the first-ever cold-pressed Pouch, setting a new standard for nutrition that parents love and kids crave. From one mother’s kitchen and farmers markets to a beloved household brand, we are the #1 growth brand in the category(1), elevating parents’ expectations for the food their children consume and eliminating the need to compromise taste and quality for convenience. Our mission and commitment to our consumers guide every decision we make and are at the heart of our identity and journey ahead. We are a public benefit corporation, which requires us to uphold high social and environmental standards and provide transparency for all of our stockholders. Additionally, we believe we are the first baby through kid parent-ally brand with a deep commitment to superior, fresh products with high nutritional standards and incredible taste. Our thoughtful recipes are crafted with high-quality organic ingredients, from cold-pressed Pouches and freshly Frozen Meals, to Refrigerated Oat Bars and Dry Baby Snacks, earning us the trust of parents, and fostering a loyal, passionate, and fast-growing consumer base that accounted for approximately $79 billion in retail sales in the 52 weeks ended September 7, 2025(2). Our success in developing nutritious food that kids love, and parents feel good providing, has resulted in a remarkable growth trajectory. We have surpassed $318 million of in-store retail sales, according to management estimates, and are the #1 brand driving dollar growth in the categories we play in for the 52 weeks ended September 7, 2025. Our products are available in the aisles where parents frequently shop and are sold in more than 25,000(3) doors nationwide across U.S. Multi-Outlet (“MULO”) and the Natural Expanded channel. We have strong relationships with well-known retailers, both in brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce. We believe we are distinct and attractive to our retail customers as we sell in both the fresh perimeter and center of store allowing for an “all aisle” presence for our consumers that is available on-premise and online. Our playbook is effective as we unlock incremental traffic and growth in the aisles our products are presented in, and our velocities have remained best-in-class as our distribution has expanded. Retailers value this given that we help attract larger basket shoppers and generate better margin outcomes. For example, in baby food we are the #1 growth brand and more than 60% incremental to the category, with upwards of 35% new purchasing as of July 13, 2024, according to management estimates. We believe our brand is enhancing childhood nutrition options and categories as we provide modern, better-for-you products that yield satisfaction and smiles. We were incorporated in Delaware in February 2014. In March 2021, we became a Delaware public benefit corporation. Our principal executive offices are located in Berkeley, CA.

