Q1 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Lifted by Zacks Research

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,329,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,628,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,391,858.03. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $3,057,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,886,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,615,685.45. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,484 shares of company stock valued at $20,735,210. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 54,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More IPG Photonics News

Here are the key news stories impacting IPG Photonics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue strength — IPG reported Q4 EPS of $0.46 vs. a ~ $0.25 consensus and revenue of $274.5M (up ~17% YoY), which was the primary catalyst for last month’s ~42% rally. This results-driven beat underpins near-term demand visibility and momentum. How IPG Photonics Stock Gained 42% Last Month

Q4 beat and revenue strength — IPG reported Q4 EPS of $0.46 vs. a ~ $0.25 consensus and revenue of $274.5M (up ~17% YoY), which was the primary catalyst for last month’s ~42% rally. This results-driven beat underpins near-term demand visibility and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Zacks Research has repeatedly raised quarterly estimates across 2026–2028, issued a “Strong‑Buy” and forecasted much higher FY2028 EPS (their note shows aggressive long‑term upside). These upward revisions support investor optimism about earnings trajectory and helped sustain the rally.

Analyst upgrades — Zacks Research has repeatedly raised quarterly estimates across 2026–2028, issued a “Strong‑Buy” and forecasted much higher FY2028 EPS (their note shows aggressive long‑term upside). These upward revisions support investor optimism about earnings trajectory and helped sustain the rally. Positive Sentiment: Defense order — IPG received an order from Lockheed Martin (~$10M) for CROSSBOW high‑energy laser counter‑UAS systems, which strengthens backlog, demonstrates defense market traction, and highlights non‑cyclical revenue mix. IPG Photonics Receives an Order From Lockheed Martin

Defense order — IPG received an order from Lockheed Martin (~$10M) for CROSSBOW high‑energy laser counter‑UAS systems, which strengthens backlog, demonstrates defense market traction, and highlights non‑cyclical revenue mix. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance range — Management set Q1 guidance with a wide EPS range (0.10–0.40), which keeps short‑term outcomes uncertain despite the beat; investors may wait for clearer forward commentary on margin and end‑market demand before adding more exposure.

Guidance range — Management set Q1 guidance with a wide EPS range (0.10–0.40), which keeps short‑term outcomes uncertain despite the beat; investors may wait for clearer forward commentary on margin and end‑market demand before adding more exposure. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking — After the recent 42% surge the stock looks expensive on near‑term multiples (reported P/E north of 150), so today’s pullback appears to be profit‑taking and rotation out of richly valued names. Lower volume on the decline suggests traders are locking gains rather than new bearish news driving the move.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.