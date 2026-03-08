Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for IRDM Earnings

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

More Iridium Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Iridium Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share (ex‑dividend date March 16, record March 16, payable March 31), implying a ~2.5% yield — positive for income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Iridium Communications Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share (ex‑dividend date March 16, record March 16, payable March 31), implying a ~2.5% yield — positive for income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces discussing IRDM’s investment case may provide background for some buyers/sellers but contain no new company disclosures. These stories can influence retail flows but are unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Market commentary pieces discussing IRDM’s investment case may provide background for some buyers/sellers but contain no new company disclosures. These stories can influence retail flows but are unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple cuts to Iridium’s quarterly and annual EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 (including cuts to Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 estimates and reductions to FY2026 and FY2027). The revisions reduce near‑term earnings expectations and may pressure the stock and analyst sentiment. Zacks lowers Iridium EPS estimates

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company’s unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium’s core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.