Stefan Allanson Acquires 61 Shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 61 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 331 per share, for a total transaction of £201.91.
Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Stefan Allanson acquired 46 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £196.42.
MJ Gleeson Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 320 on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 317.64 and a 52-week high of GBX 538. The stock has a market cap of £186.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.
Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.
