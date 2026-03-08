Stefan Allanson Acquires 61 Shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 61 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 331 per share, for a total transaction of £201.91.

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Stefan Allanson acquired 46 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £196.42.

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 320 on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 317.64 and a 52-week high of GBX 538. The stock has a market cap of £186.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 2.65 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current year.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

