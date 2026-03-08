Zacks Research Forecasts ProPetro FY2028 Earnings

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. ProPetro had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,408,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,848 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 14.8% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 520,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,748,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 192,638 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its position in ProPetro by 213.2% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 3,679,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 2,504,634 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $34,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting ProPetro

Here are the key news stories impacting ProPetro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $0.40 from $0.34, a meaningful lift that signals stronger expected profitability in 2027 and could justify multiple expansion if results follow. Zacks upgrades FY2027

Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $0.40 from $0.34, a meaningful lift that signals stronger expected profitability in 2027 and could justify multiple expansion if results follow. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $1.27 per share, showing a longer‑term recovery scenario that, if realized, would materially improve ProPetro’s earnings profile and investor returns. Zacks FY2028 estimate

Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $1.27 per share, showing a longer‑term recovery scenario that, if realized, would materially improve ProPetro’s earnings profile and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Several 2027 quarterly estimates were nudged higher (Q1 2027 to $0.17 from $0.16; Q2 to $0.06; Q3 to $0.08; Q4 to $0.09), indicating the analyst house expects a multi‑quarter improvement rather than a single‑quarter bounce. That trend supports a constructive medium‑term outlook. Zacks raises 2027 quarters

Several 2027 quarterly estimates were nudged higher (Q1 2027 to $0.17 from $0.16; Q2 to $0.06; Q3 to $0.08; Q4 to $0.09), indicating the analyst house expects a multi‑quarter improvement rather than a single‑quarter bounce. That trend supports a constructive medium‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks narrowed FY2026 losses, raising its FY2026 estimate to ($0.10) from ($0.13), suggesting expectations for a milder downturn in the current fiscal year. That reduces downside to near‑term earnings risk relative to prior forecasts. Improved FY2026 view

Zacks narrowed FY2026 losses, raising its FY2026 estimate to ($0.10) from ($0.13), suggesting expectations for a milder downturn in the current fiscal year. That reduces downside to near‑term earnings risk relative to prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also set small positive quarterly estimates for 2H‑2026 (Q3 2026 ~$0.01; Q4 2026 ~$0.05). These are minor absolute amounts and serve mainly as baseline benchmarks rather than market‑moving surprises. Q3/Q4 2026 estimates

Zacks also set small positive quarterly estimates for 2H‑2026 (Q3 2026 ~$0.01; Q4 2026 ~$0.05). These are minor absolute amounts and serve mainly as baseline benchmarks rather than market‑moving surprises. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.11) from ($0.09), a nearer‑term downgrade that could pressure sentiment if early‑year results underperform and may explain some of the intraday weakness. Q1 2026 cut

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.