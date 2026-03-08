Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a GBX 1,175 price objective on the stock.
GFTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFTU
Grafton Group Stock Down 2.0%
Grafton Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.