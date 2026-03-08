Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a GBX 1,175 price objective on the stock.

GFTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.

Grafton Group Stock Down 2.0%

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 919.40 on Thursday. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 790.90 and a one year high of GBX 1,035.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 951.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 928.39.

Grafton Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

