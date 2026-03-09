Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $990.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,045.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

