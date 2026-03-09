Amphenol Corporation $APH is Dundas Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Dundas Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 5.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $75,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 27.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $4,295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $131.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

