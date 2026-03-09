Dundas Partners LLP Has $44.52 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19,521.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,900 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.1% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 57.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $226.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.26 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $213,428.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,317.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

