Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,217 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 175,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 103,174 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 459.3% during the third quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.69.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,519.92. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

