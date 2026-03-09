Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,746,000 after buying an additional 622,934 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $187,663,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 577.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after buying an additional 483,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $296.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.06 and its 200-day moving average is $323.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,480 shares of company stock worth $11,692,189 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

