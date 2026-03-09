CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,412 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 47.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 107.79%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

