Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,640 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises approximately 3.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $145,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 8.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Citigroup raised their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on US Foods and gave the stock a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

