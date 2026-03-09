Conagra Brands $CAG Stake Cut by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,062 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,251,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 208,450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 86,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,323,000 after buying an additional 408,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -636.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.