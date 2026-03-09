Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.6%
NYSE:BJ opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Key Headlines Impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club
Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — BJ’s reported $0.96 GAAP-adjusted EPS and $5.58B revenue, topping consensus and showing modest YoY growth; the beat underpins near-term fundamentals. BJ’s Wholesale Q4 Earnings Beat as Membership Strength Drives Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Membership & digital strength — record membership, >90% renewals, membership-fee income +10.9% and digital sales up ~31% drove traffic and higher-margin revenue mix. BJ’s Q4 Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion momentum — BJ’s continues club openings (new Dallas–Fort Worth locations cited), supporting sales growth and long‑term market-share gains. New club store BJ’s, Costco near openings in Dallas-Fort Worth
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow & buybacks — strong cash generation and ongoing repurchases (≈$750M remaining authorization) support shareholder returns and valuation support versus peers. BJ’s Wholesale Is Growing, Buying Back Stock, and Still Dirt Cheap
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix — brokers and media are offering conflicting takes: some highlight membership/cash-flow upside while others flag execution risks and tepid guidance. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/commodity noise — broader market moves (e.g., a rise in crude) appear in headlines but aren’t primary drivers of BJ’s fundamentals. Crude Oil Surges 6%; BJ’s Wholesale Club Earnings Top Views
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 (midpoint ~$4.50) came in around or slightly below Street expectations and prompted profit-taking. BJ’s outlines 2-3% comp sales growth and $4.40-$4.60 EPS guidance for 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure & cautious outlook — management warned profitability could be pressured by new-store costs, promotions and mix (merchandise gross margin down ~50 bps), which limits near-term EPS upside. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Investing In Expansion, EPS Growth To Slow
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “mixed” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Melius Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.
Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.
