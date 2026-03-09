Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BJ opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “mixed” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Melius Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

