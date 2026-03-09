CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in McKesson by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,661,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $918.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $633.53 and a twelve month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Key Stories Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. McKesson Announces Planned CFO Transition

CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Earnings Release Date and Conferences

Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Zacks Trending Stock Summary

Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Michele Lau disclosed a sale of 2,725 shares (filed with the SEC). Executive stock sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, adding downward pressure amid the other headlines. Insider Sale Filing

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Featured Articles

