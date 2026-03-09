Dundas Partners LLP Has $35.98 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $217.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.63. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $188.73 and a 52-week high of $342.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

