Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 154.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the period. CTO Realty Growth makes up approximately 2.0% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTO opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.47 and a beta of 0.59. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.25.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 1,688.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

