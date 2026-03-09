Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,825 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $197,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,679,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,970,000 after purchasing an additional 372,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,196,000 after buying an additional 1,763,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after buying an additional 156,471 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,071,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,911,000 after acquiring an additional 212,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $198,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $156.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.11% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.