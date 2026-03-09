Dundas Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.32.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 194,596 shares of company stock worth $128,706,764 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $481.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day moving average is $607.54. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

