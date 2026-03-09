Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $338.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.18. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $389.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.06.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,304,229.44. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

