First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $102,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $354.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.23 and a 200-day moving average of $348.70.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. The trade was a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.