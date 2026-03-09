Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $315.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.33.

Reliance Stock Down 2.6%

RS stock opened at $302.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $365.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

