Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,286 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,340,346,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $286.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

