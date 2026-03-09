First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,422 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $100,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $437.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.71 and a 200-day moving average of $468.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile



Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

