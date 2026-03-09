Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

