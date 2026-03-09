First Trust Advisors LP Has $143.16 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK $OZK

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $143,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

