First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,423 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $141,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,057.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $296.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.20 and a fifty-two week high of $682.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 340.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

