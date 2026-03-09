MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $135,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578,199 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,672,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,685,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $756,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MetLife by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,489,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,896,000 after buying an additional 424,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,624,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,749,000 after acquiring an additional 162,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: MetLife confirmed its previously announced Q1 2026 dividend on its Series A floating-rate preferred shares, $0.31501229 per share, signaling consistency in capital returns for preferred holders and helping support yield-sensitive investors. Article Title

MetLife confirmed its previously announced Q1 2026 dividend on its Series A floating-rate preferred shares, $0.31501229 per share, signaling consistency in capital returns for preferred holders and helping support yield-sensitive investors. Positive Sentiment: MetLife and partner Crow Holdings completed the sale/trade of 210 multifamily units in Tampa — an example of active portfolio management that can free capital or crystallize gains from real-estate holdings. Article Title

MetLife and partner Crow Holdings completed the sale/trade of 210 multifamily units in Tampa — an example of active portfolio management that can free capital or crystallize gains from real-estate holdings. Neutral Sentiment: MetLife GCC leased ~75,000 sq ft in Noida’s Oxygen Business Park — a regional expansion/lease that speaks to business presence in India but is unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Article Title

MetLife GCC leased ~75,000 sq ft in Noida’s Oxygen Business Park — a regional expansion/lease that speaks to business presence in India but is unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: High-profile events at MetLife Stadium (temporary renaming/World Cup hosting coverage, ticket guides) increase brand visibility and venue revenue potential, but these items are peripheral to core insurance fundamentals. Article Title

High-profile events at MetLife Stadium (temporary renaming/World Cup hosting coverage, ticket guides) increase brand visibility and venue revenue potential, but these items are peripheral to core insurance fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A recent piece comparing MetLife’s stock performance to peers provides context for relative valuation and momentum; useful for investors but not a direct catalyst. Article Title

A recent piece comparing MetLife’s stock performance to peers provides context for relative valuation and momentum; useful for investors but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley published a pessimistic forecast for MET, which likely contributed to selling pressure and the intraday decline — analyst downgrades/price-target cuts are common drivers of short-term stock weakness. Article Title

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

NYSE MET opened at $71.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

