Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Fastenal Company $FAST

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,747,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,600. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Fastenal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastenal this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

