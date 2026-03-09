Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $599.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.79. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

