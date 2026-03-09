Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,278,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,721,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

VOO opened at $618.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

