Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.8333.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.99.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.
