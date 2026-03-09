Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 18.5%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

