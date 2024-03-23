Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 5,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 201,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,851,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 13,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 23,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

