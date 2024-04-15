Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

