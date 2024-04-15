Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GE Vernova (GEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV):

4/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9 %

GEV opened at $134.00 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

