MRP Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

V stock opened at $275.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

