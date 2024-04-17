Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO opened at $1,152.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,259.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $686.08 and a one year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

