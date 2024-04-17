Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,445 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after acquiring an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

WBD stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

