Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Mosaic by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 226,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 32,982 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.