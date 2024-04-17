Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

ONTO stock opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

