Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,859,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

MASI opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

