3,565 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

