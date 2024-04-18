Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

