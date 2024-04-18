4,145 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

